Kelowna RCMP recover handguns and $20k in stolen audio equipment

A 45-year-old man was arrested in relations to the incident

A 45-year-old man in Kelowna was arrested for stealing audio equipment and handguns.

On Friday, Nov. 5, Kelowna RCMP responded to a break and enter at a construction site where $20,000 worth of audio equipment was stolen. The Kelowna RCMP Target Team investigated the incident and identified a suspect who was in possession of the stolen property.

The team then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Gordon Drive on Thursday, Nov. 18. The suspect was arrested on scene without incident for possession of property obtained by crime as well as outstanding arrest warrants. During the search of the residence, Mounties seized additional stolen audio equipment and two handguns.

“This investigation demonstrated that the Kelowna RCMP is able to use a variety of techniques to gather evidence and return the property to victims of crime,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.

The investigation is ongoing and charges related to stolen property and firearms will be recommended to BC Prosecution Services.

