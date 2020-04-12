Kelowna Advanced Life Support Paramedic, Karl Konneke, pictured with the blue advanced life-support backpack, which was stolen from a BCEHS vehicle early Saturday (April 11) morning. (Photo - BCEHS)

Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services

Thanks to a tip from the public, the gear was found fully intact

The Kelowna RCMP have located and recovered a backpack full of medical equipment that was stolen from BC Emergency Health Services in Kelowna on April 11.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11, some time between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., one of Kelowna’s BCEHS support vehicles, parked outside BC Ambulance station 341 in Rutland, was broken into. The thief entered the vehicle through a side window on the canopy of the truck.

Some equipment was rummaged through, but the equipment stolen was a very large, backpack-style medical kit.

Kelowna Advanced Life Support Paramedic, Karl Konneke, pictured with the advanced life support backpack, which was stolen from a BCEHS vehicle early Saturday (April 11) morning. (Photo – BCEHS)

Thanks to a tip from the public, the backpack was found fully intact, including all the medical equipment.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped out,” said Michael Boyarski, district manager, BC Emergency Health Services.

“We appreciate all the support we are receiving from the public.”

READ MORE: ‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews knock down house fire on Alameda Court

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boil Water Notice issued for Glenmore-Ellison neighbourhood in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Just Posted

Weekly roundup: Inmate tests positive for COVID-19, John Krasinski shouts out local DJ, no more international flights from YLW

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services

Thanks to a tip from the public, the gear was found fully intact

Boil Water Notice issued for Glenmore-Ellison neighbourhood in Kelowna

This Boil Water Notice is due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek

Kelowna fire crews knock down house fire on Alameda Court

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on April 11

Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Smithers artist Mark Perry’s video “Flatten out the Curve” features dancers from around the world

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Silverbacks defeat Cowichan Valley in six, winning title at Shaw Centre, in simulated final

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

North Okanagan car fire under investigation

Small vehicle found ablaze two kilometres up a forest service road in Coldstream Saturday

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

Most Read