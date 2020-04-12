Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services

The Kelowna RCMP have located and recovered a backpack full of medical equipment that was stolen from BC Emergency Health Services in Kelowna on April 11.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11, some time between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., one of Kelowna’s BCEHS support vehicles, parked outside BC Ambulance station 341 in Rutland, was broken into. The thief entered the vehicle through a side window on the canopy of the truck.
Some equipment was rummaged through, but the equipment stolen was a very large, backpack-style medical kit.
|Kelowna Advanced Life Support Paramedic, Karl Konneke, pictured with the advanced life support backpack, which was stolen from a BCEHS vehicle early Saturday (April 11) morning. (Photo – BCEHS)
Thanks to a tip from the public, the backpack was found fully intact, including all the medical equipment.
“I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped out,” said Michael Boyarski, district manager, BC Emergency Health Services.
“We appreciate all the support we are receiving from the public.”