Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property

On the heels of their success last week, the Kelowna Detachment’s newly formed Community Response Unit (CRU) shut down a residence.

Wednesday evening, that police believe was being used by prolific offenders actively engaged in property crime.

On Dec. 5 at approximately 7:40 p.m., Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 800 block of Martin Avenue. A total of three individuals were found inside the home at the time and were taken into police custody without incident.

During their search, police seized illicit drugs along with a significant amount of suspect stolen property items which included several high end bikes, tools, specialized clothing, firearms and countless personal identification cards.

“Many of the items recovered have serial numbers. Our investigators are now processing the stolen property seized from this residence, in an effort to identify rightful owners and re-unite those citizens with their belongings,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP in Kelowna will continue to monitor priority offenders as they remain focused on reducing crime in the community.”

One of the suspects, a 32-year-old Kelowna man, was also wanted by police on numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest, facing upwards of 13 theft and fraud related criminal charges. He was held in police custody and now faces a number of new criminal charges.

A 31 year-old Kelowna woman, who was also wanted on outstanding warrants for her arrest was held in police custody. While the 25 year-old Kelowna woman was later released and is expected to appear in Court at a later date.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

