Kelowna RCMP recover two alleged stolen vehicles, stolen plates after arrest

Christopher Brazeau is facing four charges related to the incident

A 40-year-old Kelowna has been arrested after police discovered him driving an alleged stolen truck.

The incident unfolded on April 28, after officers witnessed a man known to RCMP driving a white 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck. Further investigation revealed that the licence plate on the white truck had allegedly been stolen out of Kelowna, while the white truck itself was reported stolen out of Vernon.

Mounties followed the vehicle to the 1600 -block of Dilworth Drive, at which point a man exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

According to Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team, officers discovered a set of keys in the truck belonging to another vehicle.

“The keys in the stolen truck lead investigators to the successful recovery of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma reported as stolen from a Kelowna residence earlier that day,” said Cpl. Tanguay.

Christopher Brazeau, 40, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, breach of probation, breach of undertaking and driving while prohibited.

The investigation remains ongoing.

stolen autos