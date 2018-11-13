Kelowna RCMP release images of commercial break-in from October

Video surveillance footage which shows the two masked suspects walking around the fenced commercial compound. Courtesy photo.

Kelowna RCMP are releasing further details and images captured on video surveillance as they look to further their ongoing investigation into a commercial break and enter and theft of tens of thousands worth of industrial equipment.

On Oct. 24, 2018 at 8:19 am, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter and subsequent theft from a business located in the 900 block of Crowley Avenue.

“Police have since obtained video surveillance footage from the impacted business which shows the two masked suspects and the suspect vehicle, that appears to be a two-tone black Ford F350, 4×4, Super Duty, long box pickup truck,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators are now releasing images taken from that video surveillance footage in an effort to identify their suspects, and recover the stolen property.”

Investigators have learned that, a short time after 3:30 am on Oct. 24th, two masked suspects cut the pad lock to the gate of the fenced compound, where once inside they loaded and removed a number of hydraulic pieces of industrial equipment.

The stolen industrial items, which were valued by their owner at over $50,000, were featured on Kelowna Crime Stoppers Unsolved Crimes on Oct. 26th, 2018.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Cory Hedrei of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net