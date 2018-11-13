Video surveillance footage which shows the two masked suspects walking around the fenced commercial compound. Courtesy photo.

Kelowna RCMP release images of commercial break-in from October

The items stolen were valued at around $50,000

  • Nov. 13, 2018 11:38 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP are releasing further details and images captured on video surveillance as they look to further their ongoing investigation into a commercial break and enter and theft of tens of thousands worth of industrial equipment.

On Oct. 24, 2018 at 8:19 am, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter and subsequent theft from a business located in the 900 block of Crowley Avenue.

RELATED: Fundraising concert to be held to replace West Kelowna PAC’s stolen money

“Police have since obtained video surveillance footage from the impacted business which shows the two masked suspects and the suspect vehicle, that appears to be a two-tone black Ford F350, 4×4, Super Duty, long box pickup truck,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators are now releasing images taken from that video surveillance footage in an effort to identify their suspects, and recover the stolen property.”

Investigators have learned that, a short time after 3:30 am on Oct. 24th, two masked suspects cut the pad lock to the gate of the fenced compound, where once inside they loaded and removed a number of hydraulic pieces of industrial equipment.

RELATED: New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

The stolen industrial items, which were valued by their owner at over $50,000, were featured on Kelowna Crime Stoppers Unsolved Crimes on Oct. 26th, 2018.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Cory Hedrei of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Previous story
B.C. city councillor resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP release images of commercial break-in from October

The items stolen were valued at around $50,000

Kelowna couple spearheads Mango and Moose International to build thriving communities

Kelowna couple help build schools, water wells, and economic stability in developing countries.

UPDATE: Have you seen Cassy Miller?

Friends and family are looking for information about the Kelowna woman

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

One Okanagan council is starting to consider their effect on the environment

Councillor at large Penny Gambell is turning her attention to the impact… Continue reading

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers closed two major processing centres in Ontario and B.C.

B.C. city councillor resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy

AutismBC president Gary Robins says Laurie Guerra’s resignation is effective Nov. 12

McGill students vote overwhelmingly to change Redmen team nickname

Student union held a referendum after a campaign by Indigenous students

B.C. university Pride group replaces white supremacy posters

Around 50 people walked through downtown Victoria to share posters of love

B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

72 new projects are part of a 10-year, $1.9-billion strategy

Vernon Magnums primed for provincials

Another big win on Sunday, 19-12 against Kelowna, for league champs

Around the BCHL: Surrey Eagles sliding and Cassidy Bowes flows

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

Pit bull cross, chihuahua owners must split costs for dogfight damage, judge rules

Eac side responsible for $577.43 towards injuries in Comox Valley incident

Most Read