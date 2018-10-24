The composite sketch of the suspect in the assault of woman in Kelowna Oct. 12. —Image: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP release sketch of man wanted in connection with assault

A woman was attacked by a man near Elliot Avenue and Richter Street late Oct. 12

The Kelowna RCMP says a specially trained forensic artist was called in from the force’s headquarters in the Lower Mainland earlier this month, to help with a search for a suspect in an alleged assault.

On Oct. 12 at 11:56 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report than a woman was assaulted by an unknown male suspect while walking in the area of Elliot Avenue and Richter Street in the city.

Police say the suspect is be lived to have chased after the woman, tackled her to the ground and dragged her onto a residential property.

The victim resisted managed to free herself and ran from her attacker then flagged down a passing motorist.

“Since the incident, a specially trained forensic artist travelled to the B.C. interior to meet personally with the victim at the Kelowna RCMP detachment,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Working with our witness in a cognitive interview setting, the artist created a composite sketch of the assault suspect.”

Kelowna RCMP say the suspect is described as a Caucasian, possibly part-Filipino man, in his early 20s, medium build, with shoulder length brown and black hair. He was last seen wearing black or dark-colored clothing and riding a skateboard.

Anyone with any information is still asked to contact police at 250-762-3300 or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

