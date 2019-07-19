Still image taken from video surveillance footage which shows the two unknown suspects in the foreground and the suspect vehicle, with its headlights on, in the background. (Kelowna RCMP)

VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Kelowna RCMP have released an astonishing video in hopes of advancing their investigation into a commercial break and enter carried out during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13.

On Monday, RCMP received a report of a commercial break, enter and theft from a winery located along Chute Lake Road in Kelowna’s Southwest Mission area. Police conducted a review of video surveillance footage captured by the business, which shows as the suspects gained access to a storage area on the property and removed a number of tools.

The suspects remain unknown but are said to be male and driving a minivan, which RCMP believe to be a Chevrolet make.

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “After loading an arc welder, a car jack and other tools into the van, the suspects haphazardly tied a generator to the rear of the vehicle and drove away from the scene.”

Cpl. O’Donaghey adds, “the generator not only created a serious traffic hazard on the roadway, but the sparks it created from being dragged along the asphalt posed a significant risk of triggering a wildfire.”

If you witnessed this incident or you have any information that may be of assistance to investigators, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

