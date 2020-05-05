(Black Press Media file)

Kelowna RCMP remind drivers that unnecessary noise can net fines

RCMP have been receiving more vehicle noise complaints of late

With the weather warming up, gas-powered toys are burning rubber once again and with them come complaints from the public that some of those toys are just too noisy.

Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services is reminding the motoring public that modifications to vehicles that result in the removal, partial or full bypass of the muffler or addition of a device that increases noise or produces flame are prohibited.

BRITISH COLUMBIA MOTOR VEHICLE ACT REGULATIONS (MVAR) states the following:

Muffler

7.03(1) A motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine shall be equipped with an exhaust muffler consisting of a series of pipes or chambers which ensures that the exhaust gases from the engine are cooled and expelled without excessive noise.

Cut-outs prohibited (2) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine when the muffler with which the vehicle is equipped is cut out or disconnected from the engine.

Part removal prohibited (3) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine equipped with a muffler from which has been removed any baffle plate or other part.

Alteration prohibited (4) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine equipped with a muffler the exhaust outlet of which has been opened or widened.

Noise increase or flames prohibited (5) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine equipped with a muffler or exhaust system to which is attached any device which increases the noise of the expulsion of the gases from the engine or allows a flame to be emitted from the exhaust system.

Charges

Unnecessary Noise, Section 7A.01 MVAR $109 (2 points) or

Defective Motor Vehicle, Section 219(1) MVA $109

Inspection Orders can also be issued and if the defect is not repaired or corrected, the registered owner will be unable to reinsure the vehicle

