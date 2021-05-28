Kelowna RCMP requesting assistance in locating local teen

Danaejah “Cody” Boyd was last seen on May 18, 2021

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a local teen.

Danaejah “Cody” Boyd was last seen on May 18 in Kelowna. Boyd’s friends and family told police it is out of character for them to be out of contact for this long.

Since Boyd’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads to locate her including possible sightings, but have not been able to find her.

Boyd is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian female, six feet tall and weighing 141 pounds. Boyd has short dark brown hair and green-blue eyes.

If you have information on their whereabouts, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza closing Landmark location

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.