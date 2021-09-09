(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s help in locating missing man

Shawn Weaver never arrived for a fishing trip to Prince Rupert in early July

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who never arrived for a fishing trip to Prince Rupert in early July.

On Aug. 21, 43-year-old Shawn Weaver was reported missing to the Kelowna RCMP, after leaving the Kelowna area with his French bulldog the month before for a coastal fishing trip. He is believed to be driving a grey, two-door 2012 Honda Civic with the following BC license plate number: GT8-64V.

Mounties said that they have followed up on numerous leads but have not located Weaver. He is described as:

  • First Nations male
  • 5 ft. 6 in. (168 cm) tall
  • 196 lb. (89 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes

Anyone with information related to Weaver’s disappearance is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for rightful owner of old briefcase

READ MORE: Kelowna non-profit launches campaign to support free counselling for young adults

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing First Nationsmissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Report: intensive care COVID treatment costs more than 5 times heart attack treatment
Next story
Patient’s death in Kamloops ER sitting area came amid marathon wait for treatment

Just Posted

(File photo)
Construction slated for Kelowna’s Raymer Avenue

The City of Kelowna’s design plans for Tallgrass Park. (City of Kelowna/Contributed)
Kelowna neighbourhood to get first community park next year

(Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s help in locating missing man

(Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for rightful owner of old briefcase