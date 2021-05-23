Kelowna RCMP respond to ‘ongoing incident’ on Lakeshore Road

A portion of Lakeshore Road was blocked off with a heavy police presence in the Mission on Sunday

The Kelowna RCMP responded to an ‘ongoing police incident’ in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood on Sunday.

At around 4:00 p.m. multiple cruisers were stationed on Lakeshore Road near Truswell Road and Cook Road, and a portion of it was blocked off.

“We were responding to a ongoing police incident. Due to safety concerns for the public, our officers shut down the area until the matter was dealt with,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP told the Capital News.

Cpl. Noseworthy added there is no longer a concern for public safety at this time.

“We aren’t releasing further information at this time, but will address the issue at a later date,” she said.

