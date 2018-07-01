Kelowna RCMP respond to report of violence

An area has been taped off in Kelowna

Kelowna Mounties have taped off an area near the downtown bus loop Sunday night as they investigate what officers on site say was a fight.

Multiple police cars and ambulances are at the scene and some of the people who are milling about the area have speculated there was a stabbing, though there is no apparent blood.

Thousands of people were in downtown Kelowna Sunday night for Canada Day celebrations and fireworks wrapped up at around 11 p.m.

