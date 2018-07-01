Kelowna RCMP respond to report of violence

An area has been taped off in Kelowna

  • Jul. 1, 2018 11:30 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna Mounties have taped off an area near the downtown bus loop Sunday night as they investigate what officers on site say was a fight.

Multiple police cars and ambulances are at the scene and some of the people who are milling about the area have speculated there was a stabbing, though there is no apparent blood.

Thousands of people were in downtown Kelowna Sunday night for Canada Day celebrations and fireworks wrapped up at around 11 p.m.

Most Read