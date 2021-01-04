Kelowna RCMP responded to 14 COVID-related call-outs on New Year’s Eve

While New Year’s Eve looked different in Kelowna this year, local Mounties were kept busy.
The Kelowna RCMP responded to 120 call-outs between 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Of those, 14 were COVID-Related Measures Act complaints.
Police did not lay any charges throughout the 12-hour period.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.