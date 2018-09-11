Kelowna RCMP search for allegedly stolen truck, boat and motorcycle

The daytime break-in occurred on Sunday

RCMP continue their investigation as they search for a pickup truck, boat with trailer and motorcycle, all allegedly stolen Sunday during what is believed to be a daytime break and enter to a Kelowna home.

On Sept. 9, shortly after 3:30 p.m., RCMP in Kelowna were called to a residence in the 300 block of Arab Road, for a report of a break-in. Police learned that the homeowner returned home to discover that his residence had been broken into and several of his motor vehicles were taken.

“At this time, it is believed that the suspect or suspects carried out this bold residential break and enter, during daytime hours,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators also suspect that the culprit or culprits gained access to the victim’s home, only after they successfully gained entry into his attached garage.”

In all, a 2014 grey Ford F150 pickup truck bearing B.C. licence plates KN7460, a red 2006 Suzuki 650cc motorcycle bearing BC licence plate W91860 and a black & silver 26 ft Tige Riders Edition pleasure craft vessel with hull number AB4410284 and boat trailer were taken.

“RCMP have been told, by their complainant, that the total value of loss is estimated to be roughly $100,000,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Cst. Sam Lamont-Paradis the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

