Kelowna RCMP search for man after attempted assault

The man allegedly followed a woman for several blocks downtown and then attacked her

A photo of the skateboard the alleged attacker was riding to follow the woman. credit:RCMP

RCMP are alerting the general public to a seemingly random attack carried out against an adult woman in the Kelowna area as police appeal for anyone with any information, that may lead to an arrest, to come forward immediately.

On Oct. 12, at 11:56 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of an adult female who was assaulted by an unknown male suspect, while walking in the area of Elliot Avenue and Richter Street. Police have learned that the male suspect had followed the woman for several blocks, he spoke casually to her along the way. The victim reported being aware of his presence, however did not feel threatened by the man.

“That changed quickly, when the suspect allegedly chased after the female, tackled her and dragged onto a property located in the 2000 block of Richter Street,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP credit the woman for her strong will, as she managed to free herself and run away.”

It was very fortunate that a passing motorist stopped to assist when he observed the victim being chased by her alleged attacker. The suspect fled the area on foot, after the woman jumped into the Good Samaritan’s vehicle. The victim was taken by the motorist to the RCMP Detachment to speak with police, as additional officers searched for the suspect.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section has taken over conduct of the investigation. Forensic specialists probed the scene of the attack, and investigators have canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, possibly part Filipino man, in his early 20’s, of medium build, with shoulder length brown and black hair. He was seen wearing all black or dark coloured clothing and riding a skate board, which was located nearby and seized by police.

Remarkably, the victim in this incident sustained only minor physical injuries.

“We are also asking the public to review any video surveillance footage they may have along Lawrence Avenue, as well as Richter Street to Cadder Avenue and contact investigators if they locate anything of interest,” said O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

