Devon Brazeau was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Kelowna man Devon Brazeau.

Devon was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020.

Description of Devon:

Caucasian male

31 years of age

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

thin build;

short blond hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Devon Brazeau is urged to contact their local police or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Woman arrested at Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear mask, leave

READ MORE: Contentious Kelowna Costco relocation moved to public hearing

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Follow me on Twitter