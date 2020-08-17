Aaron Rempel.

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

Kelowna RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue along with other search and rescue groups are looking for a missing 24-year-old hiker.

Aaron Rempel was reported missing Saturday, Aug. 15, after he became separated from a friend while hiking off of the KVR trail on Little White Mountain, in the area of the Bellevue trestle and Boulderfields.

Rempel is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 5’6” tall
  • slim build
  • lighter red hair with a beard on his chin.

He was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with “Dublin Ireland” on the front. He also was carrying a blue bicycle helmet that had a Go-Pro camera mounted on it when last seen.

If anyone encountered Aaron REMPEL (see picture below)) hiking in that area this weekend, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit
Next story
Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

Just Posted

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimming presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Fire rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Salmon Arm photographer captures comet, northern lights in same frame

Neowise comet and aurora borealis put on a show for Bill Bujaki in July

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Out of quarantine: Salmon Arm residents back in Canada compare COVID-19 response

Travellers find pushback on mask use not as prevalent overseas as at home

Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Fire sparked in North Okanaga

Wildfire 0.75 hectares

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Sources: CFL’s $30-million federal loan request falls through

The $30-million, interest-free loan request was essentially seen as the league’s last-ditch effort

Most Read