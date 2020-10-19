Photo of Brooke Whitney. (Contributed)

Photo of Brooke Whitney. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

Brooke Whitney was last seen on Oct. 18

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Brooke Whitney was last seen on Oct. 18, 2020, at 5 p.m.

Description of Brooke:

  • 27 years-old
  • 5’10”/178 cm
  • 198 lbs/90 kg
  • hazel eyes
  • long brown hair

She was last seen wearing a peach coloured sweater, grey sweatpants, light pink shoes while carrying a purple suitcase.

Police are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Whitney is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

