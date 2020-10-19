Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.
Brooke Whitney was last seen on Oct. 18, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Description of Brooke:
- 27 years-old
- 5’10”/178 cm
- 198 lbs/90 kg
- hazel eyes
- long brown hair
She was last seen wearing a peach coloured sweater, grey sweatpants, light pink shoes while carrying a purple suitcase.
Police are very concerned for her health and well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Whitney is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).