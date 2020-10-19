Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

Brooke Whitney was last seen on Oct. 18

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Brooke Whitney was last seen on Oct. 18, 2020, at 5 p.m.

Description of Brooke:

27 years-old

5’10”/178 cm

198 lbs/90 kg

hazel eyes

long brown hair

She was last seen wearing a peach coloured sweater, grey sweatpants, light pink shoes while carrying a purple suitcase.

Police are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Whitney is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

