Martina Alexis Buchanan. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

Martina Alexis Buchanan was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 9

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Martina Alexis Buchanan was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Description of Martina:

  • 30 years-old
  • 5’8”/173 cm
  • 180lbs/83kg
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

She was last seen wearing a floral dress and riding a blue cruiser style bike.

Police are very concerned about Buchanan’s health and well-being.

Anybody with information on Buchanan’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

missing person

