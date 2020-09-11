Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.
Martina Alexis Buchanan was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Description of Martina:
- 30 years-old
- 5’8”/173 cm
- 180lbs/83kg
- brown eyes
- brown hair
She was last seen wearing a floral dress and riding a blue cruiser style bike.
Police are very concerned about Buchanan’s health and well-being.
Anybody with information on Buchanan’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.