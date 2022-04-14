Kelowna RCMP search for owner of autographed collectibles

Kelowna RCMP are looking for the owner of a number of items found in an Enterprise Way storage locker in early March.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on March 6 in which property had been left behind in a locker. The items included:

18 x 24 shadow box of an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadians jersey;

20 x 20 shadow box of an autographed Bill Wyman, Rolling Stones acid-wash jean jacket;

12 x 16 framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for the Boston Bruins.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of Kelowna RCMP said that it is believed that these items may have been stolen from a home, a restaurant or a sports bar.

“There is no record of these items being reported to police as stolen so we are hoping by releasing photos of these items, the rightful owner will come forward”.

