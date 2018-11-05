Kelowna RCMP search for person of interest in suspicious vehicle fire

Kelowna RCMP have released the photo of a person of interest whom allegedly may be connected to the vehicle fire in the 400 block of Yates Road Nov. 3 at 11 p.m. photo: contributed

A still image is being released by the Kelowna RCMP in an effort to further their ongoing investigation into a vehicle fire sparked late Saturday night, now being treated by investigators as suspicious in nature.

On Nov. 3 just seconds before 11 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were contacted for assistance by the Kelowna Fire Department, who were responding to a report of a vehicle fire in the 400 block of Yates Road. Police arrived on scene to find firefighters actively engaged in suppressing the blaze, which had fully engulfed the interior of a silver Dodge Journey.

Police tracked down the registered owner of the Dodge SUV, who was unaware of any item or items within the vehicle that could have potentially started or fueled the blaze.

“According to a witness in the area at the time, an unidentified suspicious male was observed walking away from the fire scene following the sound of a small explosion,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Police have obtained an image of the unknown male, and although the photograph is of low quality, investigators are hopeful that someone who knows this man may recognize his clothing or even his stature.”

RCMP have seized the fire scorched vehicle, which will be examined by forensic specialists and remains part of their ongoing investigation.

The individual police are looking to identify is described as approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair, seen wearing a yellow plaid jacket and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

