Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Kelowna man who has not been seen for over three weeks.
RCMP first received a report on July 18 that Daniel Ross Ferren was missing, and had not spoken to family since July 10, which is out of character.
Ferren is described as a 29-year-old male, standing at 5’8” and weighing 140 lbs. He has short, dirty blonde hair, and a distinct symbol tattoo on his left wrist.
He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and red pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file # 2023-41385.
