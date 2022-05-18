(Photo - Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP searching for snowboard owners

Kelowna RCMP seized the snowboards on April 23

Are you missing your snowboard? The RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of three stolen snowboards.

On April 23, Kelowna RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul trailer with a man slumped over the steering wheel. There were also three others in the vehicle, a man and two women.

After searching the vehicle, two of the passengers were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The officers seized three stolen snowboards. They are described as:

  • Burton, a Black and red in a multi-coloured bag;
  • Lofi Rome, orange and black with black boots in a black Dakine bag;
  • Tribal, green with white bindings in a red plaid bag.
If one of the snowboards belongs to you, or you know who it belongs to, call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

