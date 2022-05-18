Kelowna RCMP searching for snowboard owners

Are you missing your snowboard? The RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of three stolen snowboards.
On April 23, Kelowna RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul trailer with a man slumped over the steering wheel. There were also three others in the vehicle, a man and two women.
After searching the vehicle, two of the passengers were arrested for outstanding warrants.
The officers seized three stolen snowboards. They are described as:
- Burton, a Black and red in a multi-coloured bag;
- Lofi Rome, orange and black with black boots in a black Dakine bag;
- Tribal, green with white bindings in a red plaid bag.
If one of the snowboards belongs to you, or you know who it belongs to, call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.