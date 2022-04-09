UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found Saturday morning

Wendy Tarr, 53, was last seen at 11:50 a.m. on Friday around KLO and Benvoulin

Wendy Tarr was last seen on Friday, April 8 at approximately 11:50 a.m. around the intersection of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road (Contributed)

UPDATE: Wendy Tarr has been found, safe and sound, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Original

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Wendy Tarr was last seem at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Friday, April 8 in the area of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road. The RCMP believe she is still in Kelowna and could have accessed the Mission Greenway trail system.

Wendy’s health and well-being is a concern for the her family and the RCMP. Her family says this is very out of character of her to not be in contact for so long.

With the assistance of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the RCMP searched the area for Wendy throughout the night but she remains missing.

Wendy is a 53-year old, Indigenous female that stands at 5’6” with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket with black sleeves, a purple hat, and blue jeans.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call the local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Kelownamissing personOkanagan