Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance in identifying wanted suspects

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a number of wanted suspects.

On Oct. 16, the Kelowna RCMP attended a condominium building on the 1900 block of Enterprise Way when residents discovered their mailboxes were destroyed.

The RCMP arrived and found all of the building’s mailboxes pried open and damaged. Video surveillance shows a man entering the lobby, possibly buzzed in by an unsuspecting tenant and using a crowbar to open the mailboxes.

If you can help identify this suspect, contacts the RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers with your anonymous information.

On Oct. 21, Kelowna RCMP responded to a break and enter at an underground parkade located at the 2000 block of Benvoulin Court. Suspects pried open a front door to access the parkade, where they broke into multiple storage lockers.

The thieves smashed a van’s window and stole a small amount of change. A van was also stolen from the property but was found abandoned in the McCulloch Road/Hyraulic Lake area.

If you can identify these suspects, please contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

