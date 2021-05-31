Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance locating suspect in suspicious death

The incident resulting in the death of a man happened in Rutland on Sunday, May 30

Kelowna RCMP is looking for Lorence Williams, who is a suspect in an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to a suspicious death on Sunday night (May 30).

Police said they were called to a Rutland residence just after 10 p.m. after an adult male was found deceased at the home.

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“However, police believe that the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and they are now looking for Lorence Williams, who police said is considered a suspect in the death.

Williams is described as a 40-year-old Black male with short black hair, six feet tall with a thin build.

“If Lorence sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction immediately,” Noseworthy said.

Should you encounter Williams or have information on his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead, police advise calling 911 immediately.

