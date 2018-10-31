A photograph which contains four separate images captured on video surveillance. The images show the robbery suspect entering the bank and exiting the bank, as well as photos of the suspects left profile and right profile; photo: contributed

Kelowna RCMP seek suspect in robbery attempt

The man allegedly attempted to rob a local RBC

RCMP in the Central Okanagan are turning to the general public, in an effort to identify a suspect they say attempted to rob a local RBC bank Tuesday evening.

On Oct. 30, at 5:25 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of an attempted robbery carried out at the Royal Bank of Canada located in the 3000 block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna’s Mission. Through their initial investigation, police have learned that just minutes before 5 p.m., the unknown male suspect entered into the financial institution, approached an employee at a wicket and produced a note which demanded an undisclosed amount of cash.

“No one was injured during the interaction and the suspect ultimately fled the bank on foot, without any cash and in an unknown direction,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “A search of the area was conducted by our officers, however was unsuccessful likely due to the time delay.”

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) Robbery Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation. “GIS investigators now ask Kelowna residents who reside in that area to check their video surveillance footage, and encourage any motorists who may have been in that area to review their dash camera footage,” said O’Donaghey.

The suspect was described to police as a Caucasian male, in his 30’s with a dark trimmed beard and moustache. He was seen wearing a grey Under Armour baseball cap, a pair of aviator style sunglasses with dark lens’, a black coat over a grey hoodie and a pair of black gloves.

If you can identify the robbery suspect, or you have any information that may aid our investigator’s, you are urged to contact Cst. Kevin Hamilton of the Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-470-6302. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

