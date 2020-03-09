Kelowna RCMP seek suspect who spat on woman’s face

The incident happened at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road as she waited at the lights

The RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly spat on a female driver and pulled a small knife on someone who confronted him after the incident on March 1.

According to police, the man was at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road in Kelowna when he allegedly approached a beige coloured Toyota Corolla that was waiting at the lights around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly confronted the female driver before spitting on her face and walking westbound on Harvey Avenue.

An eye witness reportedly followed the man and confronted him, however the suspect pulled out a small knife before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a clean cut, middle-aged man, wearing brown cowboy boots, blue jeans and a grey hoody while dragging a purple suitcase.

Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak with the female driver of the Toyota Corolla who was allegedly assaulted by this man, and any other witness who may have see this incident.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

READ MORE: ‘Very violent’: Eyewitness recalls seeing altercation between Surrey couple prior to woman’s murder

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP