Kelowna RCMP seeking persons of interest in double stabbing incident

Two 19-year-old men received non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-person fight in June

Two 19-year-old men were stabbed just before 11:30 p.m. and received non life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify persons of interest in a stabbing incident that happened on June 4.

Two 19-year-old men received non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-person fight broke out in the park area between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant in downtown Kelowna. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m.

“If you recognize any of these individuals, we are asking you to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP general investigation section at 250-762-3300.

Okanagan