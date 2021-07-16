Two 19-year-old men were stabbed just before 11:30 p.m. and received non life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

Two 19-year-old men were stabbed just before 11:30 p.m. and received non life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP seeking persons of interest in double stabbing incident

Two 19-year-old men received non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-person fight in June

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify persons of interest in a stabbing incident that happened on June 4.

Two 19-year-old men received non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-person fight broke out in the park area between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant in downtown Kelowna. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m.

“If you recognize any of these individuals, we are asking you to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP general investigation section at 250-762-3300.

A photo of the persons of interest in the stabbing incident on June 4. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)
A photo of the persons of interest in the stabbing incident on June 4. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)
A photo of the persons of interest in the stabbing incident on June 4. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)

READ MORE: Pedestrian battling life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck in Vernon

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap, Thompson-Nicola ‘severely dry’ as drought kicks in

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Extreme heat waves are putting lakes and rivers in hot water this summer
Next story
Prairie farmers pray for rain as drought, grasshoppers ravage crops and pastures

Just Posted

Hyde Mountain Golf Resort in Sicamous. (File photo)
Shuswap golf course sells to Kelowna-based company

The Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Special air quality statement continues in Okanagan due to wildfire smoke

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
Kelowna RCMP look for car that may have hit a teen on a skateboard

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Evacuation alert still in effect for more than 40 properties due to Brenda Creek wildfire