Kelowna RCMP seeking publics’ help in catching alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are still on the lookout for a suspect who confronted staff at the Canadian Tire store on Leckie Road back on July 29, 2019.

A Canadian Tire employee allegedly saw a man acting suspiciously in the store and informed his manager. The manager then approached the man once he left the store.

An altercation ensued and the man reportedly pulled a knife on the manager before he fleeing on his bicycle.

If you recognize the man in the image you are encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Lake Country RCMP seeking publics’ help in unsolved crime

On Wednesday, a suspect broke a window and slashed tires of two trailers parked in the back of the Martin Avenue Community Centre located on the 1400 block of Graham Street in Kelowna.

A member of the Martin Avenue Community Centre reported the incident at about 2:40 a.m., Nov. 7.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue
Next story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP seeking publics’ help in catching alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna tech groups grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

FutureBiz Penticton announces tech leader and invited speakers for 2019 forum

The keynote speaker will be Abigail Cabunoc Mayes of the Mozilla Foundation

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Sutton realtors brave the cold for Warm N’ Fuzzy Collection

Most Read