A man was attacked on Bernard Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna RCMP seeking suspects in Bernard Avenue attack

A man was found lying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his head

Kelowna RCMP is looking for several suspects after a man was attacked in the downtown area early Sunday (Jan. 29) morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Bernard, between Water and Mill streets, around 12:45 a.m. after reports someone had been assaulted outside of a business.

A man was found lying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Witnesses told RCMP that the suspects left the scene westbound on Bernard, however, officers were unable to find them.

The man was taken to hospital, and it’s believed the suspects are known to the victim.

“This kind of attack on someone is completely unacceptable and the Kelowna RCMP will exhaust all investigational avenues in order to identify and arrest those responsible,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer.

The RCMP are looking for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, and asking for dash camera and video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-5163 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

