Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses from fatal car crash

An 88-year old woman died in hospital shortly after the crash

Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help regarding a two-vehicle crash the night of May 24.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Spall Road just after 9 p.m. A grey Volkswagen Golf travelling northbound on Spall collided with a red Kia Rio attempting a left-hand turn onto Enterprise.

An 88-year-old Kelowna woman who was the passenger in the Kia was transported to hospital following the crash but died shortly later.

The RCMP has already interviewed many witnesses but are looking for more to come forward, with anymore information who haven’t been interviewed yet. They are also looking for anyone with dashcam or security footage of the crash.

If you have any information, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-30812.

