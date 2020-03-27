RCMP seized a quantity of cash, stolen property and suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP seize drugs for second time in two months from Rutland home

Police also found cash and stolen property at the residence

The Kelowna RCMP seized a quantity of illicit drugs, cash and stolen property following a search warrant at a home on Hein Road in Rutland on March 24.

This is the second time in two months police have seized drugs from this residence.

Police seized suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl from the property. Officers also found more than $3,000 and several stolen bicycles and pieces of identification. A set of brass knuckles was also seized by Mounties.

Eleven people were taken into custody following the search.

Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

