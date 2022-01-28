Kelowna RCMP service dog Jak gets his man

RCMP service dog Jak helped nab a man who threatened two people with a knife at a Kelowna business.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Enterprise Way around 7 a.m., Jan. 26 after employees confronted a man for stealing items from a truck. The man then took off on foot. The officers, with assistance from Jak and his handler, searched the area and apprehended the suspect without incident. During the investigation, officers seized a loaded handgun.

Kole Charlton, 29, faces several charges including:

•Theft Under $5000.00

•Assault with a weapon

•Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

•Possession of a weapon while knowing unauthorized

•Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

•Possession of a firearm contrary to order x2

•Fail to comply with probation order x6

•Fail to comply with release order

•Possession of a controlled substance

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” stated Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “We appreciate that the employees called us immediately and our officers were able to respond and safely take the suspect into custody as incidents such as this can be unpredictable.”

