Kelowna RCMP take down bait car thieves

The temporary closure of a major highway intersection in Kelowna, resulted as police performed a dramatic and swift take down of two men who fled from the bait car they were in.

Early morning June 6, Kelowna RCMP were alerted by their police dispatchers, that one of the bait cars deployed in the Kelowna area had been activated, entered and had gone mobile from its deployment location in Rutland.

Working closely with dispatchers police were able to learn the bait car’s location, speed and direction of travel while officers flooded into the outlying areas.

Related:An RCMP officer’s best friend

“RCMP chose to remotely disable the bait car’s engine as it waited at a red light, in the west bound lanes of Harvey Avenue at Ethel Street,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Two suspects were taken into police custody a short distance away, and a very short time after they each bolted on foot in opposite directions from the stolen bait car.”

“Steal a Bait Car … go to jail,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

Related:RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

37-year-old Ryan Lawrence Plotnikoff of Grand Forks was held in police custody and appeared before the Kelowna Law Courts. He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

52-year-old Michael Peter Bartolo of Kelowna was also held in police custody and taken before a judge at the Kelowna Law Courts. He has now been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.