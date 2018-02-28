Detachment Commander Superintendent Brent Mundle, City of Kelowna Police Services staff and Kelowna RCMP members. - Image: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP takes stand against bullying

Police show their spirit on Pink Shirt Day

In support of National Pink Shirt Day – raising awareness against bullying – the Kelowna RCMP and Police Services employees are wearing pink.

Bullying can be any unwelcomed or aggressive behaviour that often makes a person uncomfortable, hurt or scared. It often has long term effects either physically, socially or psychologically not only on the victim but the bystanders who witness it.

“Everyone has role to play in stopping bullying,” said Kelowna RCMP superintendent Brent Mundle “The Kelowna RCMP and our Police Services staff are wearing pink to raise awareness and show our support in putting an end to bullying behaviour.”

The RCMP also reminds parents to speak to their children about bullying to ensure they aren’t silent victims. For more information and tips to share with children, please visit RCMP Anti-bullying and Safety Tips

For more information about Pink Shirt Day visit www.pinkshirtday.ca

