Kelowna RCMP turn to public to help identify suspect

The identified man was allegedly involved in an altercation

Police are asking the public to help them identify an unknown individual involved in a disturbance, that left another man to recover from injuries he sustained during the altercation.

On Dec. 22, 2018 at 12:35 a.m., RCMP received a report of a physical altercation that had just occurred inside a business located in the 1500 block of Dilworth Drive in Kelowna. Police responded and learned, from witnesses at the scene, that two adult males had entered into a verbal altercation that quickly escalated to a physical altercation.

One of the males sustained non-life threatening injuries. He remained at the scene and spoke with investigators. While the second unknown male departed the area prior to police arrival.

“Our investigators are interested in identifying and speaking with the second male involved in this altercation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Police are releasing images captured from video surveillance footage in an effort to identify that secondary unknown male individual.”

The unknown male subject is described as Caucasian, approximately 40-years-old, standing six-foot-seven, with a heavy build and a large full beard. He was wearing a black trench coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Anton Lykhanov of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

