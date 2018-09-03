Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Kelowna RCMP turn to public to help with investigation

A collision has left a motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries

RCMP are asking independent witnesses to come forward as collision investigators probe a motorcycle involved crash that sent two men to hospital Saturday evening with varying degrees of injuries.

On Sept. 1 after 11 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious collision between a motorcycle and a four door sedan on Springfield Road near Willits Road in Kelowna. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find the motorcycle operator laying injured on the ground.

Initial indicators at the scene suggest that the driver of the white Honda Civic, had initiated a left hand turn onto Willits Road from the eastbound lanes of Springfield Road, when he collided with the red Harley Davidson motorcycle which had been travelling in the oncoming westbound lanes of Springfield Road. The impact of the collision ejected the motorcycle operator into the windshield of the Honda sedan.

The driver of the Honda Civic, an 84 year-old Kelowna man, suffered seemingly minor non-life threatening injuries. As a precaution, he was transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for a full medical assessment.

The motorcycle operator, a 59 year-old Kelowna man, suffered serious, potentially life threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service in stable condition. He remains in hospital at this time.

Focused on determining the causal factors in this crash, a collision re-constructionist of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services attended and examined the scene.

The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section has assumed the ongoing investigation, and are urging any independent witnesses to come forward to speak with police. Witnesses are asked to contact Const. Troy Bevan of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

