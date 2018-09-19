Kelowna RCMP turn to public to identify person of interest

RCMP has released a sketch of the man related to an alleged break and enter

RCMP in Kelowna are once again turning to the general public for their help, as investigators look to further their investigation by identifying a person of interest in an alleged break and enter into a residence.

On June 10 just before 7 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a male who allegedly walked through an opened door and confronted the female occupant inside her residence, located in the 400 block of Yates Road in Kelowna.

The female occupant was assaulted by this unknown male prior to forcefully removing him from her residence. She was not injured as a result of this interaction and she did not require any medical treatment.

Extensive patrols were conducted including the assistance from the Police Dog Services, however the male was not located, and the male was not identified through any surveillance from the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall, with shoulder length brown messy hair, wearing a grey hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.

A composite sketch was completed with the resident and the Kelowna RCMP are asking for any information on who this male suspect is.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Dewolf of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-470-6294. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

