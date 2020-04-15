Kelowna RCMP unable to provide update on murder in the Mission

The homicide occurred on March 24 in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court

Still no suspects, still no identification on the victim of Kelowna’s first homicide of the year.

Police remain tight-lipped about the shooting death of a man in Upper Mission last month.

On March 24, gunshots rang out in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court, just before midnight. Police arrived on the scene to find a man dead inside a vehicle near a home at the end of the court.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy had explained the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit (SCU) had taken over the investigation, which was in its early stages at the time.

Since then, The Kelowna RCMP has yet to provide any additional information on the incident, including the identity of the victim or if he was known to police. It is also unknown if there have been any arrests associated with the murder.

On April 15, Const. Solana Pare said there is no update and the investigation remains ongoing.

