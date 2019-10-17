Kelowna RCMP warn public of Service Canada Scam

RCMP says not to send anyone claiming to be from Service Canada money or Bitcoin

RCMP are warning Kelowna residents of a scam involving a cold-call fraudulently claiming to be from Service Canada.

The Kelowna RCMP has received several reports over the past few days about the scam which is specifically targeted at individuals who are immigrants to Canada and prey on their fear of being deported.

According to police, the scammers say your Social Insurance Number has been compromised and you must pay thousands of dollars in the form of Bitcoin, or they threaten to have you arrested and deported.

“This recent scam is concerning as the caller ID number shown is the phone number to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment,” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are asking the public that should they receive a call from someone identifying themselves as a Service Canada employee and they demand money, to hang up the phone. Service Canada will not call you and demand money and will not arrest you or have the powers of deportation.”

The RCMP also warn not to send any money over Bitcoin, as it is untraceable and therefore unable to be retrieved.

“You do not need to call your local police if you have only received a scam phone call,” said Smith. “We ask that you call your local police only if you have been victimized by the scam.”

For further information on scams visit the RCMP scams and fraud tip link.

For more information on phishing and other frauds and scams, please go to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

