Kelowna RCMP warn students against big parties

Police are asking students to follow COVID-19 orders and not have big gatherings

The Kelowna RCMP is asking students to go easy and follow COVID-19 safety protocols as they head back to school.

Every year, Grade 12 students hold a large party to celebrate their last year in high school called “Passing of the Torch Party”, and school resources officer Cst. Angulo said now is not the time for it

“The party usually involves large amounts of people and alcohol. We want to remind students of the importance of good citizenry in this current climate – it is everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Angulo said in a statement.

“We all need to abide by federal and provincial laws, municipal bylaws, and the provincial health orders.”

Kelowna RCMP is encouraging parents to have an open discussion with young people about celebrating safely.

Some of the police’s suggestions include:

  • try to avoid lecturing or sermonizing and focus more on having an open discussion;
  • keep a relaxed attitude and encourage your children to ask questions and to tell you what they think;
  • try to understand your child’s point of view;
  • don’t expect teens to agree with you about everything just because you are the parent. (Keep in mind, though, that parents have rights too!);
  • develop active listening skills;
  • be as concise and objective as possible when explaining the facts about drugs and discussing the pros and cons.

