Kelowna RCMP will be out ‘in full force’ for Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

With holiday parties returning to full force after the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions, comes the partaking in some adult beverages.

As the first Saturday of the last month of the year, Dec. 3 is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, and Kelowna RCMP want to let the public know that they will be out “in full force”.

“Kelowna RCMP is reminding everyone to plan for a safe ride home,” said Kelowna RCMP Communications Advisor Ryan Watters. “Book a cab ride or have a designated driver in place so your holiday party doesn’t end negatively.”

On Dec. 3, BC RCMP, Highway Patrol and all traffic units will be out targeting impaired drivers, whether it be from alcohol or drugs.

“Don’t become a statistic.”

