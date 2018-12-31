A crowd of approximately 6,500 packed into Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna last year to ring in 2018. This year a similar sized crowd is expected for the annual New York New Year’s Even celebration. —Image: Kelowna Tourism

Kelowna ready to welcome 2019

Family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration planned for downtown

Kelowna will once again ring in the new year tonight with its New York New Year’s Eve celebration.

The outdoor party, set to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Stuart Park downtown, will feature live music by the Oot n’ Oots (kindie rock, 6 p.m.), The Hillside Outlaws (country, 7 p.m.), Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette (jump blues 8 p.m.), as well as free skating on the outdoor public ice rink, kids games, face paining, food trucks, cartoons and crafts in the nearby Kelowna Community Theatre, inflatables for the kids to play on in the KCT’s Black Box Theatre and free hot chocolate, as well as the traditonal fireworks display.

A crowd of more than 6,500 people are expected at the family friendly event, which will usher out 2018 and welcome 2019.

And Mother Nature is also expected to co-operate. According to the weather office the temperature should be just below zero when the festivities start at 6 p.m. and drop to only around -5 C by the time the fireworks go off at 9 p.m.

The timing of the event corresponds with the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City and is in place to allow families, especially those with young children, to participate in the festivities and stil have time to go out later if they want.

Organizer Renatta Mils said the Kelowna event has proven popular over the seven years it has been held and is a great way for the entire family to ring in the new year.

