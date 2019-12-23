Softwood lumber pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C (file)

Kelowna receives $100,000 to help laid-off mill workers

Money will help provide transition and support services for those impacted

Kelowna residents impacted by local mill closures are about to get a leg up from the B.C. government.

On Moncay (Dec.23), Doug Donaldson B.C. minister of forests, announced $100,000 in funding for those effected by the mill closures.

The investment will help provide support and transition services for laid-off workers looking for new employment opportunities.

READ MORE: 150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

“The challenges facing Interior forest communities are unprecedented, and that’s why we are getting these resources where they are most urgently needed,” said Donaldson.

“(These funds) are going directly to the local governments, as they have first-hand knowledge of what supports are most needed in their communities.”

In September alone, 127 workers lost their jobs after Kelowna’s Tolko mill announced it would be shutting their doors permanently.

In November, West Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart attributed the closures to increased taxes implemented by the NDP government.

In total, 11 interior communities are receiving $875,000 to help provide financial support for local workers impacted by mill closures or shift reductions. Other B.C. communities receiving $100,000 include Clinton, Clearwater and Quesnel.

The money is being provided from the province’s community support grants program.

Kelowna receives $100,000 to help laid-off mill workers

Money will help provide transition and support services for those impacted

