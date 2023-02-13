(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna remains one of B.C.’s most economically resilient cities

Ranked at #7 by B.C. Business Magazine

Entering a post-pandemic world, Kelowna remains one of the top spots in the province to live and work, according to B.C. Business Magazine.

Along with research partner Environics Analytics, the publication recently released its annual list of B.C.’s Most Resilient Cities, with Kelowna coming in at number seven.

The data factors in 10 different categories in determining the rankings, including everything from population growth, to financial stability, to rental vacancy rates and unemployment.

Among the most determining categories is economic diversity, taking into consideration a municipality’s’s range of industries and sources of income. Where Kelowna really shone in the data was in the residential home sales categories, coming in the top five in the province for both the housing starts per 10,o00 population category and the residential sales per 10,000 category.

Despite the high placement as one of B.C.’s most resilient cities, Kelowna did fall in the 2022 rankings compared to the year prior, when Kelowna was ranked at four.

Kelowna was joined by Summerland as the only two Okanagan municipalities in the top ten. Squamish took the number one spot, rising from 32nd in 2021.

Salmon Arm was ranked at 13. West Kelowna came in at number 17, jumping five spots from 2021.

Only cities with a permanent population of 10,000 or more were taken into consideration.

READ MORE: Consistency and stability: Salmon Arm rises in ranking of most resilient B.C. municipalities

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

City of Kelowna

