Rent in Kelowna remains fifth most expensive in country, according to PadMapper. (File)

Rent in Kelowna remains fifth most expensive in country, according to PadMapper. (File)

Kelowna rent remains fifth most expensive in country

New data shows Kelowna rent rose in December, contrary to other large cities which dropped

Rent in Kelowna remains at the fifth most expensive in the country.

According to a new report by Padmapper, the average rent for one and two-bedroom homes in Kelowna currently sit at $1,510 and $1,790, respectively. This is 11.9 per cent more expensive than the same time last year.

Kelowna’s two-bedroom rentals remained unchanged since last month, but are up 11.2 per cent since 2019.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Large fire destroys West Kelowna boat storage building

In October, Kelowna was tied with Ottawa for an average of $1,500 per month for one-bedroom rentals. While Ottawa’s average rent fell to eighth place since that time, to $1,420, Kelowna’s rent rose $10.

READ MORE: Kelowna fifth most expensive rental market in Canada

Unsurprisingly, rental prices in Vancouver remain the highest in the country, at $1950 per month for one- bedroom rentals, and $2,680 for two-bedroom rentals.

The top four most expensive cities, Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby and Victoria, all saw rental price decreases of 1.5 per cent, 5 per cent, 2.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Kelowna however was the only city in the top five most expensive markets to increase in price in December, rising 4.1 per cent.

Every month, PadMapper analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country. These are then used to calculate average asking rents for the top 24 most populated cities in the country.

This data does not include short term or Airbnb rentals.

READ MORE: Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rental market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster
Next story
RCMP won’t send additional resources to Big White, despite requests

Just Posted

Rent in Kelowna remains fifth most expensive in country, according to PadMapper. (File)
Kelowna rent remains fifth most expensive in country

New data shows Kelowna rent rose in December, contrary to other large cities which dropped

Okanagan Central Food Bank is hosting a live pie auction (Jon Adrian/ Central Okanagan Food Bank photo)
Central Okanagan Food Bank auctions pies to raise funds

Twenty-five pies are reading for a Facebook live auction - ending Thursday

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

A COVID-19 task force is working to contain the cluster

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Most Read