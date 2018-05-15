Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month

The city is listed as the 10th most expensive rental market in the country

Kelowna is no longer the sixth most expensive city for renters.

According to a recent report published by PadMapper, Kelowna is now the 10th most expensive city to rent this month.

“The price of one bedroom units dropped 2.6 per cent to a median of $1,120, while two-bedroom units increased 0.6 per cent to $1,660.”

The top five most expensive markets in order from first to last are Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Barrie, and Montreal.

Padmapper analyzed 79 listings in Kelowna to determine the trend.


