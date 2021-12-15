Kelowna rental rates remain among nation’s highest

Rental listing site Zumper places Kelowna as the fourth most expensive market in Canada

Zumper’s list of the most expensive rental markets in Canada. (Zumper photo)

If you’re a renter here in Kelowna this news comes as no shock: Kelowna is the third most expensive B.C. city to rent in and the fourth most expensive in all of Canada.

According to a report by rental listing site Zumper, the going rate for a one-bedroom in Kelowna is $1,670 and $2,070 for a two-bedroom.

Kelowna surpassed Barrie, Ont., for the number four spot where one-bedrooms run $1,620 per month and two-bedrooms go for $1,800.

Only Victoria, Toronto and Vancouver are more rentals more expensive.

Vancouver tops the list with rates of $2,100 for one-bedroom and $3,000 for a two-bedroom.

This report comes as median housing prices in Kelowna near the $1 million mark.

The Association of Interior Realtors said rising prices are due to a housing supply shortage which can’t meet buyer demand.

