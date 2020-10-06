UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

Crews on scene at Kettle Valley Rail Trail on Tuesday, Oct. 6. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) An ambulance is on scene. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

An 84-year-old man has died after falling from the Kettle Valley Rail Trail on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 6).

The man and a friend had stopped for a rest just before the first trestle bridge on the trail, said an RCMP officer on scene, when the elderly man’s electric scooter fell over, causing him to fall off the trail.

Crews responded to the incident around 12 p.m. to find one person had fallen from the trestle approximately 40 feet and was at the bottom of the ravine.

Kelowna #emergency rescue crews on scene of an individual fallen off Trestle 1 on Kettle Valley Rail Trail. @KelownaCapNews for updates. pic.twitter.com/8HzIZkHMXT — phil.mclachlan (@newspaperphil) October 6, 2020

The man was declared dead at the scene. The body is being transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the man’s death. The RCMP said criminality is not suspected to be a factor.

Earlier in the day, a 74-year-old male with breathing difficulties was rescued from a trail at Scenic Canyon. He was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue